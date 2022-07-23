Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 43 - The Immune System
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 43 - The Immune SystemProblem 2
Chapter 43, Problem 2

An epitope associates with which part of an antigen receptor or antibody?
a. The tail
b. The heavy-chain constant regions only
c. Variable regions of a heavy chain and light chain combined
d. The light-chain constant regions only

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an antibody: Antibodies are Y-shaped molecules composed of two heavy chains and two light chains. Each chain has constant and variable regions.
Identify the role of variable regions: The variable regions of both the heavy and light chains are responsible for binding to specific antigens. These regions are highly diverse, allowing antibodies to recognize a wide array of antigens.
Define an epitope: An epitope is the specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by an antibody. It is also known as an antigenic determinant.
Determine the interaction site: The epitope binds to the variable regions of the antibody, which are located at the tips of the Y-shaped structure. These regions form the antigen-binding site.
Conclude which part associates with the epitope: Since the epitope binds to the variable regions of both the heavy and light chains, the correct answer is the variable regions of a heavy chain and light chain combined.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Epitope

An epitope, also known as an antigenic determinant, is the specific part of an antigen that is recognized and bound by an antibody or antigen receptor. It is typically a small sequence of amino acids or a specific structural feature on the antigen's surface, crucial for immune recognition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
Antigen Presentation and Cytotoxic T Cells

Antigen Receptor

Antigen receptors are proteins located on the surface of immune cells, such as B cells and T cells, that specifically bind to antigens. These receptors have variable regions that allow them to recognize and bind to diverse epitopes, enabling the immune system to target a wide array of pathogens.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Antigen Receptors

Variable Regions

The variable regions of an antibody or antigen receptor are the parts that determine the specificity for binding to an epitope. These regions are composed of both heavy and light chains, and their unique amino acid sequences allow for the diverse recognition of different antigens, making them essential for adaptive immunity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:13
Constant and Variable Regions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of these is not part of insect immunity?

a. Enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals

b. Activation of natural killer cells

c. Phagocytosis by hemocytes

d. Production of antimicrobial peptides

973
views
Textbook Question

Which statement best describes the difference between responses of effector B cells (plasma cells) and those of cytotoxic T cells?

a. B cells confer active immunity; cytotoxic T cells confer passive immunity.

b. B cells respond the first time a pathogen is present; cytotoxic T cells respond subsequent times.

c. B cells secrete antibodies against a pathogen; cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected host cells.

d. B cells carry out the cell-mediated response; cytotoxic T cells carry out the humoral response.

2086
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. An antibody has one antigen-binding site

b. A lymphocyte has receptors for a single antigen

c. Every antigen has a single epitope

d. A liver or muscle cell makes two classes of MHC molecule

332
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following should be the same in identical twins?

a. The set of antibodies produced

b. The set of MHC molecules produced

c. The set of T cell antigen receptors produced

d. The set of immune cells eliminated as self-reactive

1464
views