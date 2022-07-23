Skip to main content
Ch. 43 - The Immune System
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 43, Problem 1

Which of these is not part of insect immunity?
a. Enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals
b. Activation of natural killer cells
c. Phagocytosis by hemocytes
d. Production of antimicrobial peptides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the components of insect immunity. Insects have a unique immune system that differs from vertebrates. They rely on innate immunity, which includes several mechanisms to fight off pathogens.
Step 2: Examine each option provided in the problem. Option a refers to enzyme activation of pathogen-killing chemicals, which is a part of insect immunity. Insects use enzymes to produce reactive oxygen species and other chemicals to kill pathogens.
Step 3: Consider option b, which mentions the activation of natural killer cells. Natural killer cells are a component of the vertebrate immune system, not the insect immune system. Insects do not have these cells.
Step 4: Look at option c, which involves phagocytosis by hemocytes. Hemocytes are insect blood cells that perform phagocytosis, engulfing and digesting pathogens, which is a key part of insect immunity.
Step 5: Review option d, which is the production of antimicrobial peptides. Insects produce antimicrobial peptides as a defense mechanism against pathogens, making this a part of their immune response.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Insect Immunity

Insect immunity is primarily innate, involving non-specific defense mechanisms. It includes physical barriers, cellular responses like phagocytosis by hemocytes, and humoral responses such as the production of antimicrobial peptides. Unlike vertebrates, insects lack adaptive immunity, which involves specific responses and memory cells.
Immune System

Phagocytosis by Hemocytes

Phagocytosis is a process where hemocytes, the immune cells in insects, engulf and digest pathogens. This cellular response is crucial for eliminating foreign invaders and is a key component of the insect's innate immune system. Hemocytes act similarly to white blood cells in vertebrates, providing a first line of defense.
Innate Immune Cells

Natural Killer Cells

Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of lymphocyte found in the adaptive immune system of vertebrates. They play a role in identifying and destroying infected or cancerous cells. Insects do not have NK cells, as their immune system lacks the adaptive component, relying instead on innate mechanisms like hemocytes and antimicrobial peptides.
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An epitope associates with which part of an antigen receptor or antibody?

a. The tail

b. The heavy-chain constant regions only

c. Variable regions of a heavy chain and light chain combined

d. The light-chain constant regions only

Textbook Question

Which statement best describes the difference between responses of effector B cells (plasma cells) and those of cytotoxic T cells?

a. B cells confer active immunity; cytotoxic T cells confer passive immunity.

b. B cells respond the first time a pathogen is present; cytotoxic T cells respond subsequent times.

c. B cells secrete antibodies against a pathogen; cytotoxic T cells kill pathogen-infected host cells.

d. B cells carry out the cell-mediated response; cytotoxic T cells carry out the humoral response.

Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. An antibody has one antigen-binding site

b. A lymphocyte has receptors for a single antigen

c. Every antigen has a single epitope

d. A liver or muscle cell makes two classes of MHC molecule

