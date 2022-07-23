Skip to main content
Animal Reproduction
Problem 4

Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during
a. The menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle
b. The beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle
c. The period just before ovulation
d. The secretory phase of the uterine cycle

Understand the roles of LH (Luteinizing Hormone) and FSH (Follicle Stimulating Hormone) in the ovarian cycle. LH and FSH are crucial for regulating the reproductive processes, including the maturation of ovarian follicles and ovulation.
Review the phases of the ovarian cycle: the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase. The follicular phase involves the growth and maturation of follicles, ovulation is the release of an egg, and the luteal phase involves the formation of the corpus luteum.
Examine the timing of hormone peaks in relation to the ovarian cycle. LH and FSH levels rise significantly just before ovulation, which is necessary for the final maturation of the follicle and the subsequent release of the egg.
Consider the uterine cycle phases: menstrual flow, proliferative phase, and secretory phase. The menstrual flow phase involves shedding of the uterine lining, the proliferative phase is characterized by the rebuilding of the lining, and the secretory phase prepares the uterus for potential implantation.
Identify the correct phase where LH and FSH peak. Given their role in triggering ovulation, the peak occurs just before ovulation, aligning with the end of the follicular phase and the beginning of the ovulation phase in the ovarian cycle.

Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)

LH and FSH are gonadotropins produced by the anterior pituitary gland, playing crucial roles in regulating the reproductive system. LH triggers ovulation and the development of the corpus luteum, while FSH stimulates the growth of ovarian follicles. Their levels fluctuate throughout the menstrual cycle, peaking just before ovulation to facilitate the release of an egg.
Ovarian Cycle

The ovarian cycle consists of the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase. The follicular phase involves the maturation of follicles under the influence of FSH, leading to a surge in estrogen. Ovulation marks the release of a mature egg, triggered by a peak in LH. The luteal phase follows, characterized by the formation of the corpus luteum, which secretes progesterone.
Menstrual Cycle Phases

The menstrual cycle includes the menstrual flow phase, proliferative phase, and secretory phase. The menstrual flow phase involves shedding of the uterine lining. The proliferative phase, coinciding with the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle, sees the rebuilding of the endometrium. The secretory phase, aligned with the luteal phase, prepares the endometrium for potential implantation of an embryo.
Textbook Question

In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share

a. The vas deferens.

b. The urethra.

c. The seminal vesicle.

d. The prostate.

Textbook Question

Which of the following is not properly paired?

a. Seminiferous tubule—cervix

b. Vas deferens—oviduct

c. Testosterone—estradiol

d. Scrotum—labia majora

Textbook Question

Which of the following is properly paired?

a. Seminiferous tubule — Cervix

b. Vas deferens — Oviduct

c. Corpus luteum —Sertoli cell

d. Scrotum — Clitoris

Textbook Question

During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop

a. In the first trimester

b. In the second trimester

c. In the third trimester

d. During the blastocyst stage

Textbook Question

Which of the following is a true statement?

a. All mammals have menstrual cycles

b. The endometrial lining is shed in menstrual cycles but reabsorbed in estrous cycles

c. Estrous cycles are more frequent than menstrual cycles

d. Ovulation occurs before the endometrium thickens in estrous cycles

Textbook Question

For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females?

a. Interruptions in meiotic divisions

b. Functional gametes produced by meiosis

c. Meiotic divisions required to produce each gamete

d. Different cell types produced by meiosis

