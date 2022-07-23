Skip to main content
Ch. 46 - Animal Reproduction
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 46, Problem 5

During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop
a. In the first trimester
b. In the second trimester
c. In the third trimester
d. During the blastocyst stage

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the stages of human gestation: Human gestation is divided into three trimesters, each with distinct developmental milestones.
Identify the key developmental events in each trimester: The first trimester is crucial for the formation of rudimentary organs, a process known as organogenesis.
Recognize the significance of the first trimester: During this period, the embryo undergoes rapid cell division and differentiation, leading to the formation of basic organ structures.
Differentiate between the stages of embryonic development: The blastocyst stage occurs early in the first trimester and involves implantation into the uterine wall, preceding organ development.
Conclude which trimester is associated with organ rudiment development: Based on the understanding of gestational stages, determine that the first trimester is when rudiments of all organs develop.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Gestation

Human gestation is the period of development from fertilization to birth, typically lasting about 40 weeks. It is divided into three trimesters, each with distinct developmental milestones. Understanding the timeline of organ development is crucial for comprehending the stages of gestation.
Organogenesis

Organogenesis is the process by which the rudiments of organs form during embryonic development. This critical phase occurs primarily in the first trimester, where the basic structures of all major organs are established, setting the foundation for further growth and maturation.
Blastocyst Stage

The blastocyst stage is an early phase in embryonic development, occurring shortly after fertilization. During this stage, the embryo implants into the uterine wall, but organ development has not yet begun. Understanding this stage helps differentiate it from later stages where organogenesis occurs.
