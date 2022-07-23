Which of the following is properly paired?
a. Seminiferous tubule — Cervix
b. Vas deferens — Oviduct
c. Corpus luteum —Sertoli cell
d. Scrotum — Clitoris
Which of the following is properly paired?
a. Seminiferous tubule — Cervix
b. Vas deferens — Oviduct
c. Corpus luteum —Sertoli cell
d. Scrotum — Clitoris
Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during
a. The menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle
b. The beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle
c. The period just before ovulation
d. The secretory phase of the uterine cycle
During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop
a. In the first trimester
b. In the second trimester
c. In the third trimester
d. During the blastocyst stage
For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females?
a. Interruptions in meiotic divisions
b. Functional gametes produced by meiosis
c. Meiotic divisions required to produce each gamete
d. Different cell types produced by meiosis
Which statement about human reproduction is true?
a. Fertilization occurs in the vagina.
b. Spermatogenesis and oogenesis both require normal body temperature.
c. An oocyte completes meiosis after a sperm penetrates it.
d. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur closest to the lumen of the seminiferous tubules.