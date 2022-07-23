Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - A Tour of the Cell
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 6 - A Tour of the CellProblem 1
Chapter 6, Problem 1

Which structure is part of the endomembrane system?
a. Mitochondrion
b. Golgi apparatus
c. Chloroplast
d. Centrosome

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the endomembrane system: The endomembrane system is a group of membranes and organelles in eukaryotic cells that work together to modify, package, and transport lipids and proteins. It includes the nuclear envelope, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, and vesicles.
Identify the structures listed in the options: (A) mitochondrion, (B) Golgi apparatus, (C) chloroplast, (D) centrosome.
Recall the function and location of each structure: Mitochondria are involved in energy production and are not part of the endomembrane system. Chloroplasts are involved in photosynthesis and are also not part of the endomembrane system. Centrosomes are involved in cell division and are not part of the endomembrane system.
Focus on the Golgi apparatus: The Golgi apparatus is a key component of the endomembrane system. It is involved in modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles.
Conclude that the Golgi apparatus is the correct answer: Based on the definition and components of the endomembrane system, the Golgi apparatus is the structure that is part of the endomembrane system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endomembrane System

The endomembrane system is a group of interacting organelles within eukaryotic cells that work together to modify, package, and transport lipids and proteins. It includes the nuclear envelope, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, and vesicles, but excludes organelles like mitochondria and chloroplasts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:13
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion

Golgi Apparatus

The Golgi apparatus is a key component of the endomembrane system, responsible for modifying, sorting, and packaging proteins and lipids for secretion or delivery to other organelles. It consists of stacked membrane-bound sacs and plays a crucial role in processing cellular products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
Golgi Apparatus

Mitochondrion and Chloroplast

Mitochondria and chloroplasts are not part of the endomembrane system. They are involved in energy conversion processes—mitochondria in cellular respiration and chloroplasts in photosynthesis. These organelles have their own DNA and double membranes, distinguishing them from the endomembrane system components.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which structure is common to plant and animal cells?

a. Chloroplast

b. Central vacuole

c. Mitochondrion

d. Centriole

3135
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell?

a. Mitochondrion

b. Ribosome

c. Nuclear envelope

d. Chloroplast

4307
views
Textbook Question

Cyanide binds to at least one molecule involved in producing ATP. If a cell is exposed to cyanide, most of the cyanide will be found within the

a. Mitochondria.

b. Ribosomes.

c. Peroxisomes.

d. Lysosomes.

4172
views