Ch. 6 - A Tour of the Cell
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Campbell Biology
Ch. 6 - A Tour of the Cell
Chapter 6, Problem 3

Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell?
a. Mitochondrion
b. Ribosome
c. Nuclear envelope
d. Chloroplast

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of prokaryotic cells: Prokaryotic cells are simpler than eukaryotic cells and lack membrane-bound organelles.
Identify the organelles listed in the options: Mitochondrion, ribosome, nuclear envelope, and chloroplast.
Recall that mitochondria, nuclear envelopes, and chloroplasts are membrane-bound organelles, which are typically found in eukaryotic cells.
Recognize that ribosomes are not membrane-bound and are present in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.
Conclude that the correct answer is the organelle that is present in prokaryotic cells, which is the ribosome.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prokaryotic Cells

Prokaryotic cells are simple, unicellular organisms that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. They include bacteria and archaea, characterized by having genetic material in a nucleoid region and possessing structures like ribosomes for protein synthesis.
Ribosomes

Ribosomes are molecular machines found in all living cells, including prokaryotes, responsible for synthesizing proteins by translating messenger RNA. In prokaryotic cells, ribosomes are smaller (70S) compared to those in eukaryotic cells (80S) and are not membrane-bound.
Membrane-bound Organelles

Membrane-bound organelles, such as mitochondria, chloroplasts, and the nuclear envelope, are characteristic of eukaryotic cells. Prokaryotic cells do not have these organelles, which distinguishes them from eukaryotes and affects their cellular processes and complexity.
