Step 3 in Figure 9.8 is a major point of regulation of glycolysis. The enzyme phosphofructokinase is allosterically regulated by ATP and related molecules (see Concept 8.5). Considering the overall result of glycolysis, would you expect ATP to inhibit or stimulate activity of this enzyme? Explain.

(Hint: Make sure you consider the role of ATP as an allosteric regulator, not as a substrate of the enzyme.)