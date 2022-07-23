An investigator exposes chloroplasts to 700-nm photons and observes low O 2 production, but high ATP production. Which of the following best explains this observation?

a. The electrons from water are directly transferred to NADP+, which is used to generate ATP.

b. Photosystem II is not splitting water, and the ATP is being produced by cycling electrons via photosystem I.

c. The O 2 is being converted to water as a terminal electron acceptor in the production of ATP.

d. Electron transport has stopped and ATP is being produced by the Calvin cycle.