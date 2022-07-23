Textbook Question
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast
(2) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but no NADP+ is available
(3) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but a proton channel has been introduced into the thylakoid membrane, so it is fully permeable to protons.