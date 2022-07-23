Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Photosynthesis
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast

Understand the role of light in photosynthesis: Photosynthesis occurs in two main stages, the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle. The light-dependent reactions require light to produce ATP and NADPH, which are then used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
Identify the significance of blue light: Blue photons have a shorter wavelength and higher energy compared to other colors in the visible spectrum. Chlorophyll, the primary pigment in chloroplasts, absorbs blue light efficiently, which can enhance the light-dependent reactions.
Determine the effect on noncyclic electron flow: In noncyclic electron flow, electrons move from water to NADP+, forming NADPH, and oxygen is released as a byproduct. The absorption of blue photons can increase the efficiency of this process, leading to increased production of O2, ATP, and NADPH.
Consider the possibility of cyclic electron flow: Cyclic electron flow involves only photosystem I and results in the production of ATP without the formation of NADPH or O2. If the energy from blue photons is sufficient to meet the ATP demand, cyclic electron flow might occur to balance the ATP/NADPH ratio.
Conclude the overall effect: With only blue photons, the chloroplast is likely to experience enhanced noncyclic electron flow due to the efficient absorption of blue light by chlorophyll, resulting in increased production of O2, ATP, and NADPH. However, if there is an excess of ATP needed, cyclic electron flow might also occur to adjust the ATP/NADPH balance.

Photosynthesis is the process by which green plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose. It occurs in chloroplasts and involves two main stages: the light-dependent reactions and the Calvin cycle. The light-dependent reactions use sunlight to produce ATP and NADPH, which are then used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
Light-dependent Reactions

Light-dependent reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts and are initiated by the absorption of light by chlorophyll. These reactions produce ATP and NADPH while releasing oxygen as a byproduct. The process involves two types of electron flow: noncyclic, which produces both ATP and NADPH, and cyclic, which produces only ATP and is used when NADPH is in excess.
Electron Flow in Photosynthesis

Electron flow in photosynthesis can be cyclic or noncyclic. Noncyclic electron flow involves both Photosystem I and II, leading to the production of ATP, NADPH, and O2. Cyclic electron flow involves only Photosystem I and results in ATP production without NADPH or O2. The type of electron flow depends on the light conditions and the energy needs of the plant, with blue light typically favoring noncyclic flow due to its high energy.
