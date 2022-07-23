Apply what you know of the relationship between the light-capturing reactions and the Calvin cycle to calculate the number of photons used to produce a new G3P and regenerate RuBP. (Assume 1 ATP is produced for each pair of electrons used to form NADPH.)
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(2) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but no NADP+ is available
Key Concepts
Photosynthesis and Light Reactions
Noncyclic and Cyclic Electron Flow
Role of NADP+ in Photosynthesis
Which of the following correctly identify a role of the ATP produced in the light-capturing reactions? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It is used by rubisco to fix CO2 to RuBP.
T/F It serves the same role as ATP produced by mitochondria.
T/F It is used to regenerate RuBP from G3P molecules.
T/F It is used to produce G3P molecules
(1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast
(3) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but a proton channel has been introduced into the thylakoid membrane, so it is fully permeable to protons.
An investigator exposes chloroplasts to 700-nm photons and observes low O2 production, but high ATP production. Which of the following best explains this observation?
a. The electrons from water are directly transferred to NADP+, which is used to generate ATP.
b. Photosystem II is not splitting water, and the ATP is being produced by cycling electrons via photosystem I.
c. The O2 is being converted to water as a terminal electron acceptor in the production of ATP.
d. Electron transport has stopped and ATP is being produced by the Calvin cycle.