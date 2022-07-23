Skip to main content
Ch. 10 - Photosynthesis
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(2) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but no NADP+ is available

1
Understand the role of NADP+ in photosynthesis: NADP+ is the final electron acceptor in the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis. It is reduced to NADPH, which is then used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose.
Recognize the impact of the absence of NADP+: Without NADP+, the electrons cannot be transferred to form NADPH. This disrupts the noncyclic electron flow, which typically results in the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH.
Consider the alternative pathway: In the absence of NADP+, the chloroplast may switch to cyclic electron flow. This process involves electrons cycling back to the photosystem, allowing ATP production but not NADPH or O2.
Analyze the effect on O2 production: Since O2 is produced during the splitting of water in noncyclic electron flow, the absence of NADP+ and the switch to cyclic flow would likely result in reduced or no O2 production.
Evaluate ATP production: Cyclic electron flow can still produce ATP because it involves the electron transport chain and proton gradient formation, but it does not produce NADPH or O2.

Photosynthesis and Light Reactions

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants convert light energy into chemical energy. The light reactions occur in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts and involve the absorption of light by chlorophyll, leading to the production of ATP and NADPH. These reactions are driven by the absorption of specific wavelengths of light, primarily blue and red photons.
Noncyclic and Cyclic Electron Flow

Noncyclic electron flow is the primary pathway in the light reactions, where electrons move from water to NADP+, producing NADPH and ATP, and releasing O2 as a byproduct. Cyclic electron flow, on the other hand, involves only photosystem I and results in the production of ATP without the generation of NADPH or O2. This pathway is utilized when NADP+ is not available to accept electrons.
Role of NADP+ in Photosynthesis

NADP+ is a crucial electron carrier in photosynthesis, acting as the final electron acceptor in the noncyclic electron flow. It is reduced to NADPH, which is then used in the Calvin cycle to synthesize glucose. When NADP+ is unavailable, the electron transport chain cannot proceed normally, leading to a shift towards cyclic electron flow to maintain ATP production without generating NADPH or O2.
