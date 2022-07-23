At what point in photosynthesis is the electromagnetic energy of light first converted into chemical energy?
Apply what you know of the relationship between the light-capturing reactions and the Calvin cycle to calculate the number of photons used to produce a new G3P and regenerate RuBP. (Assume 1 ATP is produced for each pair of electrons used to form NADPH.)
Key Concepts
Light-Capturing Reactions
Calvin Cycle
Photon Requirement for G3P Production
Why is the chlorophyll in chloroplasts less likely to produce fluorescence compared to extracted chlorophyll molecules?
Describe the three phases of the Calvin cycle and how the products of the light-capturing reactions participate in this process.
Which of the following correctly identify a role of the ATP produced in the light-capturing reactions? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It is used by rubisco to fix CO2 to RuBP.
T/F It serves the same role as ATP produced by mitochondria.
T/F It is used to regenerate RuBP from G3P molecules.
T/F It is used to produce G3P molecules
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast
(2) blue and red photons hit a chloroplast, but no NADP+ is available