Photon Requirement for G3P Production

To produce one molecule of G3P, the Calvin cycle requires a specific number of ATP and NADPH, which are generated from the light-capturing reactions. Each pair of electrons used to form NADPH corresponds to the absorption of two photons, while ATP production is also linked to photon absorption. Therefore, calculating the total number of photons involves understanding the stoichiometry of ATP and NADPH used in the cycle, as well as their relationship to the number of G3P molecules produced.