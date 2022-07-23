What is the role of PEP carboxylase in C4 and CAM plants?
a. It fixes CO2 into an organic acid.
b. It produces ATP for the Calvin cycle.
c. It replaces rubicso in the Calvin cycle.
d. It releases CO2 from organic acids.
What is the role of PEP carboxylase in C4 and CAM plants?
a. It fixes CO2 into an organic acid.
b. It produces ATP for the Calvin cycle.
c. It replaces rubicso in the Calvin cycle.
d. It releases CO2 from organic acids.
At what point in photosynthesis is the electromagnetic energy of light first converted into chemical energy?
Why is the chlorophyll in chloroplasts less likely to produce fluorescence compared to extracted chlorophyll molecules?
Apply what you know of the relationship between the light-capturing reactions and the Calvin cycle to calculate the number of photons used to produce a new G3P and regenerate RuBP. (Assume 1 ATP is produced for each pair of electrons used to form NADPH.)
Which of the following correctly identify a role of the ATP produced in the light-capturing reactions? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It is used by rubisco to fix CO2 to RuBP.
T/F It serves the same role as ATP produced by mitochondria.
T/F It is used to regenerate RuBP from G3P molecules.
T/F It is used to produce G3P molecules
Predict how the following conditions would affect the production of O2, ATP, and NADPH and state whether noncyclic or cyclic electron flow would occur in each:
(1) Only blue photons hit a chloroplast