Textbook Question
What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?
Compare and contrast the effects of removing growth factors from asynchronous cultures of human cells that are normal and those that are cancerous.
A particular cell type spends 4 hours in G1 phase, 2 hours in S-phase, 2 hours in G2 phase, and 30 minutes in M-phase. If a pulse-chase experiment were performed with radioactive thymidine on an asynchronous culture of such cells, what percentage of mitotic cells would be radiolabeled 9 hours after the pulse?
a. 0 percent
b. 50 percent
c. 75 percent
d. 100 percent