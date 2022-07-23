Textbook Question
Progression through the cell cycle is regulated by oscillations in the concentration of which type of molecule?
a. p53, Rb, and other tumor suppressors
b. Receptor tyrosine kinases
c. Cyclins
d. Cyclin-dependent kinases
2287
views
What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?
Identify at least two events in the cell cycle that must be completed successfully for daughter cells to share an identical complement of chromosomes.