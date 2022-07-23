Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - The Cell Cycle
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 12 - The Cell CycleProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

Compare and contrast the effects of removing growth factors from asynchronous cultures of human cells that are normal and those that are cancerous.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the role of growth factors: Growth factors are proteins that stimulate cell division and proliferation. They bind to specific receptors on the cell surface, triggering a cascade of cellular processes that lead to cell growth and division.
Understand the behavior of normal human cells: In normal cells, growth factors ensure controlled cell division. When growth factors are removed, normal cells typically enter a quiescent state (G0 phase) where they are metabolically active but not dividing, maintaining tissue homeostasis.
Examine the behavior of cancerous human cells: Cancer cells often exhibit uncontrolled growth and division due to mutations in genes that regulate the cell cycle. These mutations can lead to independence from growth factors, allowing cancer cells to proliferate even in their absence.
Compare the effects of removing growth factors: When growth factors are removed, normal cells stop dividing and enter a quiescent state, whereas cancerous cells may continue to divide due to their growth factor independence.
Discuss the implications for cancer treatment: Understanding the differential responses to growth factor removal can help in designing targeted therapies. For example, therapies that inhibit growth factor signaling pathways might be effective in treating cancers that still depend on external growth factors.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Growth Factors

Growth factors are proteins that stimulate cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival. They bind to specific receptors on the cell surface, triggering signaling pathways that promote various cellular functions. In normal cells, growth factors are essential for regulating the cell cycle and maintaining tissue homeostasis, while in cancerous cells, they can contribute to uncontrolled growth and survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:51
Factors Limiting Population Growth

Asynchronous Cell Cultures

Asynchronous cell cultures consist of cells at various stages of the cell cycle, rather than synchronized at a specific phase. This model reflects more closely the behavior of cells in vivo, where they are not all dividing at the same time. Studying asynchronous cultures allows researchers to observe how different cell types respond to external factors, such as the absence of growth factors, in a more realistic context.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Cell Junctions

Cell Cycle Regulation

The cell cycle is a series of phases that a cell goes through to divide and replicate. It is tightly regulated by various checkpoints and proteins, including cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases. In normal cells, the removal of growth factors can lead to cell cycle arrest, preventing division, while cancerous cells often bypass these regulatory mechanisms, allowing them to continue proliferating despite the absence of growth factors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:31
Cell Cycle Regulation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?

1319
views
Textbook Question

Identify at least two events in the cell cycle that must be completed successfully for daughter cells to share an identical complement of chromosomes.

1532
views
Textbook Question

What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?

1020
views
Textbook Question

A particular cell type spends 4 hours in G1 phase, 2 hours in S-phase, 2 hours in G2 phase, and 30 minutes in M-phase. If a pulse-chase experiment were performed with radioactive thymidine on an asynchronous culture of such cells, what percentage of mitotic cells would be radiolabeled 9 hours after the pulse?

a. 0 percent

b. 50 percent

c. 75 percent

d. 100 percent

1526
views
Textbook Question

When a fruit fly embryo first begins to develop, a large cell is generated that contains over 8000 genetically identical nuclei. What is most likely responsible for this result?

1802
views