Kinetochore Microtubules

Kinetochore microtubules are specialized structures that connect the spindle apparatus to the kinetochore, a protein complex assembled on the centromere of each chromosome. These microtubules play a vital role in chromosome movement during cell division by attaching to the kinetochores and pulling the chromatids apart. Their dynamic nature allows them to grow and shorten, which is essential for the proper segregation of chromosomes.