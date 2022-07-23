The alleles found in haploid organisms cannot be dominant or recessive. Why?

a. Dominance and recessiveness describe which of two possible phenotypes are exhibited when two different alleles occur in the same individual.

b. Because only one allele is present, alleles in haploid organisms are always dominant.

c. Alleles in haploid individuals are transmitted like mitochondrial DNA or chloroplast DNA.

d. Most haploid individuals are bacteria, and bacterial genetics is completely different from eukaryotic genetics.