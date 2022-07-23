Why is the pea wrinkle-seed allele a recessive allele?

a. It 'recedes' in the F2 generation when homozygous parents are crossed.

b. The trait associated with the allele is not exhibited in heterozygotes.

c. Individuals with the allele have lower fitness than that of individuals with the dominant allele.

d. The allele is less common than the dominant allele. (The wrinkled allele is a rare mutant.)