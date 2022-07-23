Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 4

Two black female mice are crossed with a brown male. In several litters, female I produced 9 black offspring and 7 brown; female II produced 57 black offspring. What deductions can you make about the inheritance of black and brown coat color in mice? What are the genotypes of the parents?

1
Determine the dominant and recessive traits: In this scenario, black coat color appears more frequently than brown, suggesting that black is the dominant trait (B) and brown is the recessive trait (b).
Analyze the offspring of female I: Since female I produced both black and brown offspring when crossed with a brown male, she must be heterozygous (Bb) to be able to pass on the recessive brown allele (b).
Consider the genotype of the brown male: The brown male must be homozygous recessive (bb) because brown is the recessive trait.
Analyze the offspring of female II: Female II produced only black offspring. Given that the male is brown (bb), female II must also be heterozygous (Bb) to consistently produce black offspring, which means she carries one dominant allele (B).
Conclude the genotypes: Female I is Bb, Female II is Bb, and the brown male is bb. This explains the observed offspring colors and their ratios.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of heredity established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive traits. In this case, the black coat color is likely dominant over the brown coat color. Understanding these principles helps in predicting the offspring's phenotypes based on the genotypes of the parents.
Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype is the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical characteristics. In this scenario, the black and brown coat colors represent different phenotypes, which arise from specific genotypes. Identifying the genotypes of the parent mice is crucial for understanding the inheritance patterns of their offspring.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two organisms. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from the parents, allowing for the determination of expected ratios of offspring phenotypes. This tool is essential for analyzing the inheritance patterns observed in the litters of the crossed mice.
