Two black female mice are crossed with a brown male. In several litters, female I produced 9 black offspring and 7 brown; female II produced 57 black offspring. What deductions can you make about the inheritance of black and brown coat color in mice? What are the genotypes of the parents?
In flies, small wings are recessive to normal wings. If a cross between two flies produces 8 small-wing offspring and 28 normal-wing offspring, what are the most likely genotypes of the parents? (Use S to represent the normal-wing allele and s to represent the short-wing allele.)
A plant with orange, spotted flowers was grown in the greenhouse from a seed collected in the wild. The plant was self-pollinated and gave rise to the following progeny: 88 orange with spots, 34 yellow with spots, 32 orange with no spots, and 8 yellow with no spots. What can you conclude about the dominance relationships of the alleles responsible for the spotted and unspotted phenotypes? What can you conclude about the genotype of the original plant that had orange, spotted flowers?
In peas, purple flowers are dominant to white. If a purple-flowered, heterozygous plant were crossed with a white-flowered plant, what is the expected ratio of genotypes and phenotypes among the F1 offspring? If two of the purple-flowered F1 offspring were randomly selected and crossed, what is the expected ratio of genotypes and phenotypes among the F2 offspring?
In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F1 Punnett square and predict the expected F1 phenotype(s).
In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. List the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.
In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F2 Punnett square. Based on this Punnett square, predict the expected phenotype(s) in the F2 generation and the expected frequency of each phenotype.