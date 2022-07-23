Analyze the following statements about DNA synthesis. Select True or False for each statement.

T/FAn RNA polymerase is essential for DNA synthesis.

T/FOkazaki fragments would be unnecessary if DNA polymerase could synthesize DNA in both the 3'→5' and 5'→3' directions.

T/FDNA ligase is used more frequently on the lagging strand than on the leading strand.

T/FToposiomerase is required to separate the two strands of DNA at the replication fork.