Telomerase synthesizes DNA in the _____ direction.
How does telomerase prevent linear chromosomes from shortening during replication?
Key Concepts
Telomeres
Telomerase
DNA Replication
Researchers design experiments so that only one thing is different between the treatments that are being compared. In the Hershey–Chase experiment, what was this single difference?
Analyze the following statements about DNA synthesis. Select True or False for each statement.
T/FAn RNA polymerase is essential for DNA synthesis.
T/FOkazaki fragments would be unnecessary if DNA polymerase could synthesize DNA in both the 3'→5' and 5'→3' directions.
T/FDNA ligase is used more frequently on the lagging strand than on the leading strand.
T/FToposiomerase is required to separate the two strands of DNA at the replication fork.
What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?
(a) the polarity of each DNA strand
(b) the antiparallel orientation of strands in the double helix
(c) the energy differences between correct and incorrect base pairs