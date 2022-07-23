Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - DNA and the Gene: Synthesis and Repair
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 15 - DNA and the Gene: Synthesis and RepairProblem 7
Chapter 15, Problem 7

How does telomerase prevent linear chromosomes from shortening during replication?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of chromosomes: Chromosomes are made up of DNA and proteins, and they have structures called telomeres at their ends. Telomeres consist of repetitive sequences of DNA that do not code for any proteins but serve as protective caps to prevent the loss of important genetic information during cell division.
Recognize the problem of DNA replication: During DNA replication, the enzymes that copy DNA cannot replicate the very end of the chromosome, which leads to the shortening of the chromosome each time a cell divides. This shortening can eventually lead to the loss of vital genetic information if not counteracted.
Learn about the role of telomerase: Telomerase is an enzyme that adds repetitive nucleotide sequences to the ends of the telomeres. This enzyme includes a component that serves as a template for adding DNA sequences, thus extending the telomeres.
Connect telomerase activity to chromosome protection: By extending the telomeres, telomerase ensures that the shortening of chromosomes during replication does not reach the regions containing essential genes. This activity is crucial for maintaining the integrity and length of the chromosome over successive cell divisions.
Explore the implications of telomerase activity: Telomerase is particularly active in stem cells and cancer cells, allowing them to divide many times without DNA damage. Understanding telomerase and its regulation is important for insights into aging and cancer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Telomeres

Telomeres are repetitive nucleotide sequences located at the ends of linear chromosomes. They protect the chromosome from deterioration or fusion with neighboring chromosomes. Each time a cell divides, telomeres shorten, which can eventually lead to cellular aging and loss of genetic information.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Telomeres

Telomerase

Telomerase is an enzyme that adds nucleotide sequences to the ends of telomeres, counteracting the shortening that occurs during DNA replication. It is particularly active in stem cells and cancer cells, allowing them to maintain their telomere length and continue dividing beyond normal limits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Telomeres

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the process by which a cell duplicates its DNA before cell division. During this process, the DNA strands are unwound and each strand serves as a template for synthesizing a new complementary strand. However, the mechanism of replication can lead to the loss of telomeric DNA, which is where telomerase plays a crucial role.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Introduction to DNA Replication
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Telomerase synthesizes DNA in the _____ direction.

991
views
Textbook Question

Researchers design experiments so that only one thing is different between the treatments that are being compared. In the Hershey–Chase experiment, what was this single difference?

797
views
Textbook Question

Analyze the following statements about DNA synthesis. Select True or False for each statement.

T/FAn RNA polymerase is essential for DNA synthesis.

T/FOkazaki fragments would be unnecessary if DNA polymerase could synthesize DNA in both the 3'→5' and 5'→3' directions.

T/FDNA ligase is used more frequently on the lagging strand than on the leading strand.

T/FToposiomerase is required to separate the two strands of DNA at the replication fork.

1745
views
Textbook Question

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?

(a) the polarity of each DNA strand

1610
views
Textbook Question

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?

(b) the antiparallel orientation of strands in the double helix

1625
views
Textbook Question

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?

(c) the energy differences between correct and incorrect base pairs

1424
views