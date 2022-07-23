Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 8a

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?
(a) the polarity of each DNA strand

1
Understand the basic structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand consisting of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) paired through hydrogen bonds.
Recognize the concept of DNA polarity: Each DNA strand has a directionality or polarity, defined by the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone. One end of the strand is the 5' end, and the other is the 3' end, which is crucial for various biological processes.
Explore nucleotide excision repair (NER): NER is a DNA repair mechanism that identifies and removes damaged nucleotides, replacing them with the correct ones. It is versatile and can recognize a wide range of DNA damage types, such as UV-induced thymine dimers and bulky adducts.
Identify how DNA structure aids NER: The regularity and uniformity of the DNA double helix allow repair proteins to detect distortions or irregularities in the structure, which often indicate damage. The polarity of the strands helps guide the repair process, ensuring the correct orientation for excision and synthesis.
Consider the role of DNA strand polarity in repair: The polarity of each strand ensures that the repair machinery can correctly identify the damaged site and orient the repair synthesis in the proper direction, maintaining the integrity of the genetic information.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand consisting of a sugar-phosphate backbone and nitrogenous bases. The specific pairing of bases (adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine) allows for the recognition and repair of mismatches or damage, as the structure is altered when errors occur.
Nucleotide Excision Repair

Nucleotide excision repair is a mechanism that identifies and removes damaged sections of DNA. It is versatile in recognizing various types of damage, such as bulky adducts or thymine dimers, by detecting distortions in the DNA helix, which are indicative of structural anomalies.
Polarity of DNA Strands

The polarity of DNA strands refers to the orientation of the sugar-phosphate backbone, with one strand running 5' to 3' and the other 3' to 5'. This antiparallel arrangement is crucial for replication and repair processes, as it ensures that enzymes can correctly identify and process the strands during repair.
