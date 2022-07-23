Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 8c

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?
(c) the energy differences between correct and incorrect base pairs

1
Understand the basic structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand consisting of a sequence of nucleotides. Each nucleotide includes a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine).
Recognize the importance of base pairing: In the DNA double helix, the nitrogenous bases pair specifically (adenine with thymine, and cytosine with guanine) through hydrogen bonds. This specific pairing is crucial for the integrity and function of DNA.
Identify the role of nucleotide excision repair: Nucleotide excision repair is a mechanism that identifies and repairs damaged DNA. It is capable of recognizing a wide variety of DNA lesions, including those caused by UV light and chemical mutagens.
Explore how DNA damage affects base pairing: Damage to DNA often disrupts the normal base pairing, creating mismatches or distortions in the DNA structure. These disruptions can be recognized by repair proteins.
Explain the energy differences between correct and incorrect base pairs: Correct base pairs have stable hydrogen bonds and fit well within the DNA helix, while incorrect base pairs may have weaker or fewer hydrogen bonds, leading to structural distortions. These energy differences and structural changes help repair proteins identify and target damaged areas for repair.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with nucleotides containing bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) paired specifically (A-T and C-G). This structure is crucial for maintaining genetic information and allows for the detection of mismatches or irregularities, which are indicative of damage.
Nucleotide Excision Repair

Nucleotide excision repair is a DNA repair mechanism that identifies and removes damaged bases, particularly those caused by UV light or chemical exposure. It involves recognizing distortions in the DNA helix, excising the damaged section, and filling the gap with the correct nucleotides, ensuring genomic integrity.
Base Pairing Energy Differences

Correct base pairs have specific hydrogen bonding patterns and energy levels that stabilize the DNA structure. Incorrect base pairs disrupt this stability, creating energy differences that can be detected by repair proteins. These differences help nucleotide excision repair proteins identify and target damaged or mismatched bases for correction.
