Ch. 16 - How Genes Work
Chapter 16, Problem 4

Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code?
a. Comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins with the base sequence of their genes
b. Analyzing the sequence of RNAs produced from known DNA sequences
c. Analyzing mutants that changed the code
d. Examining the polypeptides produced when RNAs with particular sequences were translated

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the experimental strategy used to decipher the genetic code, which refers to the process of determining how sequences of nucleotides in RNA correspond to specific amino acids in proteins.
Recall the historical context: The genetic code was deciphered through experiments that involved synthesizing RNA molecules with known sequences and observing the resulting polypeptides (chains of amino acids) produced during translation.
Eliminate incorrect options: a) Comparing amino acid sequences with gene sequences was not the primary method used to decipher the genetic code. b) Analyzing RNA sequences from DNA does not directly reveal the correspondence between codons and amino acids. c) Studying mutants can provide insights into gene function but was not the main strategy for decoding the genetic code.
Focus on the correct approach: d) The correct strategy involved creating synthetic RNAs with specific sequences and translating them in a controlled environment to observe the resulting polypeptides. This allowed researchers to match RNA codons to their corresponding amino acids.
Conclude: The experimental strategy described in option d aligns with the historical experiments conducted by scientists like Nirenberg and Khorana, who used synthetic RNAs to systematically decode the genetic code.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is the set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material (DNA or RNA) is translated into proteins. It consists of codons, which are sequences of three nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids. Understanding the genetic code is essential for deciphering how genes dictate the synthesis of proteins, which are crucial for cellular functions.
Transcription and Translation

Transcription is the process by which the information in a DNA sequence is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA), while translation is the subsequent process where ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the sequence of the mRNA. These two processes are fundamental to gene expression and are key to understanding how genetic information is converted into functional products.
Mutagenesis

Mutagenesis refers to the process of inducing changes or mutations in the DNA sequence, which can lead to alterations in the genetic code. Analyzing mutants helps researchers understand the relationship between specific genetic sequences and their corresponding phenotypes, providing insights into how the genetic code operates and how it can be deciphered through experimental strategies.
