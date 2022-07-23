DNA's primary structure is made up of just four different bases, and its secondary structure is regular and highly stable. How can a molecule with these characteristics hold the information required to build and maintain a cell?
A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this, what advantage might be offered by having a code with 64 codons?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Codons and Genetic Code
Redundancy in the Genetic Code
Evolutionary Advantage of a Larger Codon Set
Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code?
a. Comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins with the base sequence of their genes
b. Analyzing the sequence of RNAs produced from known DNA sequences
c. Analyzing mutants that changed the code
d. Examining the polypeptides produced when RNAs with particular sequences were translated
A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't that important in the functions of a cell.' In what ways is she right, and in what ways might she be wrong?
Which of the following describes mutations? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Point mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Frameshift mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Neutral mutations depend on the degeneracy of the genetic code.
T/F Deleterious mutations occur only in protein-coding sequences of DNA.
Explain what's wrong with this statement: All point mutations change the genotype and the phenotype.
Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.)
(a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?