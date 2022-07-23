Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - How Genes Work
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 16 - How Genes WorkProblem 6
Chapter 16, Problem 6

A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this, what advantage might be offered by having a code with 64 codons?

Verified step by step guidance
1
The genetic code with 64 codons allows for redundancy, which means that multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. This redundancy can reduce the effects of mutations, as a change in one nucleotide might still result in the same amino acid being incorporated into a protein.
Having 64 codons allows for the inclusion of start codons, which are essential for signaling the beginning of protein synthesis. This helps in the efficient and accurate initiation of translation.
A larger number of codons can provide a finer control over the regulation of gene expression. Certain codons are translated faster or more accurately than others, which can influence the levels and functionality of proteins.
The expanded genetic code can accommodate evolutionary changes better. It provides a framework that can potentially incorporate novel amino acids, which can give rise to new protein functions and structures.
The diversity of codons in the 64-codon system allows for the evolution of more complex organisms with more intricate biological processes, as it offers a broader range of genetic possibilities and combinations.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Codons and Genetic Code

Codons are sequences of three nucleotides in DNA or RNA that correspond to specific amino acids or stop signals during protein synthesis. The genetic code is the set of rules by which information encoded in genetic material is translated into proteins. A minimal genetic code with only 21 codons can specify all necessary amino acids and a stop signal, but a more extensive code allows for redundancy and flexibility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Redundancy in the Genetic Code

Redundancy in the genetic code refers to the phenomenon where multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. This feature provides a buffer against mutations, as changes in the DNA sequence may not always lead to changes in the protein produced. Such redundancy can enhance the stability and adaptability of organisms in varying environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:28
Genetic Code

Evolutionary Advantage of a Larger Codon Set

Having a genetic code with 64 codons offers evolutionary advantages by allowing for greater diversity in protein synthesis. This increased variability can lead to the development of new traits and functions, enabling organisms to adapt to changing environments. Additionally, a larger codon set can facilitate more complex regulatory mechanisms in gene expression.
Recommended video:
04:22
Geological Thinking
Related Practice
Textbook Question

DNA's primary structure is made up of just four different bases, and its secondary structure is regular and highly stable. How can a molecule with these characteristics hold the information required to build and maintain a cell?

1266
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following describes the experimental strategy that was used to decipher the genetic code?

a. Comparing the amino acid sequences of proteins with the base sequence of their genes

b. Analyzing the sequence of RNAs produced from known DNA sequences

c. Analyzing mutants that changed the code

d. Examining the polypeptides produced when RNAs with particular sequences were translated

837
views
Textbook Question

A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't that important in the functions of a cell.' In what ways is she right, and in what ways might she be wrong?

951
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following describes mutations? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Point mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.

T/F Frameshift mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.

T/F Neutral mutations depend on the degeneracy of the genetic code.

T/F Deleterious mutations occur only in protein-coding sequences of DNA.

810
views
Textbook Question

Explain what's wrong with this statement: All point mutations change the genotype and the phenotype.

907
views
Textbook Question

Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.)

(a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?

859
views