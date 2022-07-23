Skip to main content
Chapter 17, Problem 16

<Image>
Eating even a single death cap mushroom (Amanita phalloides) can be fatal due to a compound called α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription.
The primary cause of death from α-amanitin poisoning is liver failure. Suppose a physician informs you that liver cells die because their rate of protein production falls below a level needed to maintain active metabolism. Given that α-amanitin is an inhibitor of transcription, you wonder if this information is correct. Propose an experiment to determine whether the toxin also has an effect on protein synthesis.

Formulate a hypothesis: Since α-amanitin is known to inhibit transcription, hypothesize that it indirectly affects protein synthesis by reducing mRNA availability, which is required for translation.
Design an experiment: Use two groups of cultured liver cells. Treat one group with α-amanitin (experimental group) and leave the other untreated (control group). Ensure all other conditions are identical for both groups.
Measure transcription levels: Use a technique like quantitative PCR (qPCR) to measure the levels of mRNA in both groups. This will confirm whether α-amanitin is effectively inhibiting transcription in the experimental group.
Measure protein synthesis: Incorporate a radioactive or fluorescently labeled amino acid (e.g., radiolabeled methionine) into the culture medium. After a set period, measure the incorporation of the labeled amino acid into proteins in both groups using techniques like autoradiography or fluorescence detection.
Analyze results: Compare the levels of protein synthesis between the experimental and control groups. If protein synthesis is significantly reduced in the experimental group, it suggests that α-amanitin indirectly affects protein synthesis by inhibiting transcription and reducing mRNA availability.

Transcription and Translation

Transcription is the process by which messenger RNA (mRNA) is synthesized from a DNA template, while translation is the subsequent process where ribosomes synthesize proteins based on the mRNA sequence. Understanding these processes is crucial because αα-amanitin inhibits transcription, which directly impacts the production of mRNA and, consequently, protein synthesis.
Effects of αα-amanitin

αα-amanitin is a potent inhibitor of RNA polymerase II, the enzyme responsible for synthesizing mRNA in eukaryotic cells. By inhibiting this enzyme, αα-amanitin reduces the production of mRNA, leading to decreased protein synthesis. This understanding is essential for designing experiments to assess the impact of the toxin on liver cell function and viability.
Experimental Design

To determine the effect of αα-amanitin on protein synthesis, an experiment could involve treating cultured liver cells with varying concentrations of the toxin and measuring protein levels using techniques like Western blotting or ELISA. This approach allows for the quantification of protein production and helps establish a direct correlation between αα-amanitin exposure and the rate of protein synthesis.
