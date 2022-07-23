Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Transcription, RNA Processing, and Translation
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 17 - Transcription, RNA Processing, and TranslationProblem 2
Chapter 17, Problem 2

Where is the start codon located?
a. At the start (5′ end) of the mRNA
b. In the DNA just upstream of where transcription starts
c. At the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR)
d. At the upstream end of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the start codon: The start codon is a specific sequence of three nucleotides (AUG in most cases) that signals the beginning of translation, where the ribosome starts synthesizing a protein.
Recall the structure of mRNA: mRNA has a 5′ untranslated region (UTR), a coding sequence, and a 3′ untranslated region (UTR). The start codon is part of the coding sequence, not the untranslated regions.
Identify the location of the start codon: The start codon is located at the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR), marking the transition from the UTR to the coding sequence.
Eliminate incorrect options: a) The start codon is not at the very start (5′ end) of the mRNA, as the 5′ UTR precedes it. b) It is not in the DNA upstream of transcription, as the start codon is part of the mRNA. d) It is not at the upstream end of the 3′ UTR, as the 3′ UTR is downstream of the coding sequence.
Conclude that the correct answer is c) at the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR), as this is where the start codon is located in the mRNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
31s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Start Codon

The start codon is a specific sequence of nucleotides in mRNA that signals the beginning of translation. It is typically the codon AUG, which codes for the amino acid methionine. The presence of the start codon is crucial for ribosomes to initiate protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:03
1) Initiation of Translation

mRNA Structure

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a single-stranded molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. The 5' end of mRNA is capped, and it contains a 5' untranslated region (UTR) before the start codon, which plays a role in the regulation of translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Community Structure

Transcription and Translation

Transcription is the process by which DNA is copied into mRNA, while translation is the subsequent process where ribosomes read the mRNA sequence to synthesize proteins. The start codon is essential in translation as it marks the site where the ribosome begins to assemble amino acids into a polypeptide chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:07
Review of Transcription vs. Translation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene?

a. rRNA

b. tRNA

c. mRNA

d. snRNA

1322
views
Textbook Question

Splicing begins:

a. As transcription occurs.

b. After transcription is complete.

c. As translation occurs.

d. After translation is complete.

1049
views
Textbook Question

Compared with mRNAs that have a cap and tail, predict what will be observed if a eukaryotic mRNA lacked a cap and poly(A) tail.

a. The primary transcript would not be processed properly.

b. Translation would occur inefficiently.

c. Enzymes on the ribosome would add a cap and poly(A) tail.

d. tRNAs would become more resistant to degradation.

1242
views
Textbook Question

RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing?

a. An RNase specific for tRNAs

b. An RNase specific for snRNAs

c. A protease specific for initiation factors

d. A protease specific for a release factor

1158
views