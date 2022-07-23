What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene?
a. rRNA
b. tRNA
c. mRNA
d. snRNA
What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene?
a. rRNA
b. tRNA
c. mRNA
d. snRNA
Splicing begins:
a. As transcription occurs.
b. After transcription is complete.
c. As translation occurs.
d. After translation is complete.
Compared with mRNAs that have a cap and tail, predict what will be observed if a eukaryotic mRNA lacked a cap and poly(A) tail.
a. The primary transcript would not be processed properly.
b. Translation would occur inefficiently.
c. Enzymes on the ribosome would add a cap and poly(A) tail.
d. tRNAs would become more resistant to degradation.
RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing?
a. An RNase specific for tRNAs
b. An RNase specific for snRNAs
c. A protease specific for initiation factors
d. A protease specific for a release factor