Where is the start codon located?
a. At the start (5′ end) of the mRNA
b. In the DNA just upstream of where transcription starts
c. At the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR)
d. At the upstream end of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR)
Where is the start codon located?
a. At the start (5′ end) of the mRNA
b. In the DNA just upstream of where transcription starts
c. At the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR)
d. At the upstream end of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR)
Splicing begins:
a. As transcription occurs.
b. After transcription is complete.
c. As translation occurs.
d. After translation is complete.
Compared with mRNAs that have a cap and tail, predict what will be observed if a eukaryotic mRNA lacked a cap and poly(A) tail.
a. The primary transcript would not be processed properly.
b. Translation would occur inefficiently.
c. Enzymes on the ribosome would add a cap and poly(A) tail.
d. tRNAs would become more resistant to degradation.
For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False.
a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code.
b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons.
c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid.
d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.
In a particular bacterial species, temperature-sensitive conditional mutations cause expression of a wild-type phenotype at one growth temperature and a mutant phenotype at another—typically higher—temperature. Imagine that when a bacterial cell carrying such a mutation is shifted from low to high growth temperatures, RNA polymerases in the process of elongation complete transcription normally, but no new transcripts can be started. The mutation in this strain most likely affects:
a. The terminator sequence
b. The start codon
c. Sigma
d. One of the polypeptides of the core RNA polymerase
In what ways are a promoter and a start codon similar? In what ways are they different?