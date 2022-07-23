What does a bacterial RNA polymerase produce when it transcribes a protein-coding gene?
a. rRNA
b. tRNA
c. mRNA
d. snRNA
Where is the start codon located?
a. At the start (5′ end) of the mRNA
b. In the DNA just upstream of where transcription starts
c. At the downstream end of the 5′ untranslated region (UTR)
d. At the upstream end of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR)
Splicing begins:
a. As transcription occurs.
b. After transcription is complete.
c. As translation occurs.
d. After translation is complete.
RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing?
a. An RNase specific for tRNAs
b. An RNase specific for snRNAs
c. A protease specific for initiation factors
d. A protease specific for a release factor
For each of these statements about the genetic code, select True or False.
a. T/F Wobble pairing accounts for the redundancy of the genetic code.
b. T/F There are 64 different tRNAs that read the 64 possible codons.
c. T/F All possible codons are used, but not all codons specify an amino acid.
d. T/F Some codons are recognized by proteins, not by tRNAs.
In a particular bacterial species, temperature-sensitive conditional mutations cause expression of a wild-type phenotype at one growth temperature and a mutant phenotype at another—typically higher—temperature. Imagine that when a bacterial cell carrying such a mutation is shifted from low to high growth temperatures, RNA polymerases in the process of elongation complete transcription normally, but no new transcripts can be started. The mutation in this strain most likely affects:
a. The terminator sequence
b. The start codon
c. Sigma
d. One of the polypeptides of the core RNA polymerase