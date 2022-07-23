The Hawaiian bobtail squid (Euprymna scolopes) is able to glow from luminescent Vibrio fischeri bacteria held in its light organs. As it swims at night near the ocean surface, it adjusts the amount of light visible to predators below to match the light from the stars and moon. Predators have difficulty seeing the illuminated squid against the night sky.

The bacteria glow in response to a molecule that regulates expression of genes involved in light-producing chemical reactions. The regulator controls production of the genes' mRNA. Therefore, the light-producing genes are under

a. Transcriptional control.

b. Translational control.

c. Post-translational control.

d. Negative control.