Ch. 18 - Control of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 18, Problem 14
Chapter 18, Problem 14

LuxR is allosterically regulated by the inducer molecule secreted by V. fischeri.
What does it mean that LuxR is allosterically regulated?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'allosteric regulation': Allosteric regulation refers to the process by which a molecule binds to a site on a protein (called the allosteric site) that is distinct from the protein's active site, causing a change in the protein's shape and activity.
Identify the role of LuxR: LuxR is a protein that functions as a transcriptional regulator in the quorum sensing system of *Vibrio fischeri*. It controls the expression of genes involved in bioluminescence.
Explain the inducer molecule's role: The inducer molecule secreted by *V. fischeri* binds to the allosteric site of LuxR, causing a conformational change in the LuxR protein. This change enables LuxR to interact with DNA and activate transcription of target genes.
Clarify the significance of allosteric regulation: Allosteric regulation allows LuxR to respond to environmental signals, such as the concentration of the inducer molecule, ensuring that bioluminescence is activated only when the bacterial population density is high enough (quorum sensing).
Summarize the concept: LuxR being allosterically regulated means its activity is modulated by the binding of the inducer molecule at a site other than the active site, which alters its shape and function to enable gene regulation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allosteric Regulation

Allosteric regulation refers to the modulation of a protein's function through the binding of an effector molecule at a site other than the active site. This binding induces a conformational change in the protein, which can enhance or inhibit its activity. In the case of LuxR, the inducer molecule alters its shape, affecting its ability to bind to DNA and regulate gene expression.
LuxR Protein

LuxR is a transcriptional regulator found in various bacteria, including Vibrio fischeri. It plays a crucial role in quorum sensing, a process that allows bacteria to communicate and coordinate behavior based on population density. LuxR binds to specific DNA sequences to activate or repress the expression of genes involved in bioluminescence and other collective behaviors.
Inducer Molecule

An inducer molecule is a substance that initiates or enhances the expression of specific genes by binding to a regulatory protein. In the context of LuxR, the inducer secreted by V. fischeri binds to LuxR, promoting its active form. This interaction is essential for the bacteria to sense their environment and respond appropriately, such as by producing light in response to high cell density.
