Ch. 19 - Control of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 19 - Control of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 8
Chapter 19, Problem 8

Predict how a mutation that caused continuous production of active p53 would affect the cell.

1
Identify the role of p53: p53 is a protein that functions as a tumor suppressor. It is involved in regulating the cell cycle, DNA repair, and apoptosis (programmed cell death).
Understand the effect of continuous active p53: If p53 is continuously active, it would constantly signal cells to either repair DNA damage or undergo apoptosis.
Predict cellular outcomes: With continuous activation, cells might enter apoptosis more frequently, even in cases where DNA damage is minimal or repairable. This could lead to increased cell death.
Consider the impact on organism health: Excessive cell death can lead to tissue damage and potentially disrupt normal tissue function, which might contribute to diseases related to premature aging or organ dysfunction.
Evaluate potential benefits: On the positive side, continuous activation of p53 could prevent the proliferation of potentially cancerous cells, thereby reducing the risk of developing tumors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p53 Protein Function

The p53 protein is a crucial tumor suppressor that regulates the cell cycle and prevents the proliferation of cells with damaged DNA. It acts as a transcription factor, activating genes involved in DNA repair, cell cycle arrest, and apoptosis. Continuous production of active p53 could lead to excessive cell cycle arrest or apoptosis, preventing the survival of potentially cancerous cells.
Mutation Effects

Mutations can alter the normal function of proteins, potentially leading to uncontrolled cell growth or cell death. In the case of p53, a mutation that causes its continuous activation may disrupt the balance of cell proliferation and death, leading to an increased rate of apoptosis. This could result in tissue degeneration or impaired tissue regeneration, affecting overall organism health.
Cell Cycle Regulation

The cell cycle is a series of phases that a cell goes through to divide and replicate. It is tightly regulated by various proteins, including cyclins and cyclin-dependent kinases, as well as tumor suppressors like p53. Continuous activation of p53 would likely lead to prolonged cell cycle arrest, preventing cells from entering mitosis, which could hinder normal growth and repair processes in tissues.
