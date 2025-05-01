The geneticist James Crow wrote that successful scientific theories have the following characteristics: (1) They explain otherwise puzzling observations; (2) they provide connections between otherwise disparate observations; (3) they make predictions that can be tested; and (4) they are heuristic, meaning that they open up new avenues of theory and experimentation. Crow added two other elements of scientific theories that he considered important on a personal, emotional level: (5) They should be elegant, in the sense of being simple and powerful; and (6) they should have an element of surprise. How well does the theory of evolution by natural selection fulfill these six criteria?
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
Chapter 22, Problem 13
Over half of the world’s human population lives in cities. Are species adapting to life in these novel urban environments? A global team of researchers (including Tiffany Longo, Jesse Bragger, and Summer Shaheed, shown in in the photo) used white clover as a study system to find out. They measured the production of a compound called hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in rural and urban clover plants. Production of HCN deters herbivores and increases tolerance to drought but has a cost: Clover must expend energy to produce HCN.
The production of HCN is a heritable Mendelian trait controlled by just two unlinked genes (Ch. 14, Section 14.2; clover plants with at least one dominant allele produce HCN, but plants that are homozygous recessive for both genes produce no HCN). Apply Darwin’s four postulates to explain natural selection for low HCN production in a population of clover living in a city with few herbivores and ample water.
Identify the variation in the trait within the population: In this case, the trait is the production of hydrogen cyanide (HCN) in clover plants. Some clover plants produce HCN due to having at least one dominant allele, while others do not produce HCN because they are homozygous recessive for the genes controlling HCN production.
Determine if the trait is heritable: According to the information provided, the ability to produce HCN is a heritable trait controlled by two unlinked genes. This means that the trait can be passed from parents to offspring.
Assess the differential survival or reproduction associated with the trait: In an urban environment with few herbivores and ample water, the production of HCN may not be as advantageous. Plants that produce HCN expend energy to do so, which could be a disadvantage if there are few herbivores to deter and water is not a limiting factor.
Conclude how the trait's frequency might change over time: If producing HCN is costly and does not provide a significant survival advantage in the urban environment, natural selection may favor clover plants that produce less or no HCN. Over time, the frequency of the alleles for low or no HCN production could increase in the urban clover population.
Apply Darwin’s four postulates to the scenario: Variation in the trait exists; the trait is heritable; the trait influences reproductive success (less energy expenditure on HCN production could mean more resources for growth and reproduction); and thus, the trait's frequency may change over generations due to natural selection favoring plants with low or no HCN production in this specific environment.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Natural Selection
Natural selection is a fundamental mechanism of evolution proposed by Charles Darwin. It posits that individuals with traits better suited to their environment are more likely to survive and reproduce. Over time, these advantageous traits become more common in the population. In the context of urban clover, low hydrogen cyanide (HCN) production may be favored due to reduced herbivore pressure and abundant water, leading to a shift in the population's genetic makeup.
Natural Selection
Mendelian Genetics
Mendelian genetics refers to the principles of inheritance discovered by Gregor Mendel, which describe how traits are passed from parents to offspring through alleles. In this case, the production of HCN in clover is controlled by two unlinked genes, with dominant alleles leading to HCN production. Understanding these genetic principles is crucial for analyzing how traits like HCN production can be selected for or against in different environments, such as urban settings.
Mendelian and Population Genetics
Heritable Traits
Heritable traits are characteristics that can be passed from one generation to the next through genetic information. In the study of clover, the ability to produce HCN is a heritable trait influenced by specific alleles. The heritability of traits is essential for natural selection to occur, as it allows advantageous traits to be transmitted to future generations, thereby influencing the evolutionary trajectory of the population in response to environmental changes.
Origin of Complex Traits
What is an evolutionary adaptation?
a. A trait that improves the fitness of its bearer, compared with individuals without the trait
b. A trait that changes in response to environmental influences within the individual's lifetime
c. The ability of an individual to adjust to its environment
d. A trait that an individual wants so that it can survive
