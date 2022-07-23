In humans, albinism is caused by loss-of-function mutations in genes involved in the synthesis of melanin, the dark pigment in skin. Only people homozygous for a loss-of-function allele (genotype 𝑎𝑎) have albinism. In one study of an American population, individuals with albinism were present at a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 (or 0.0001). Assuming that genotypes are in Hardy–Weinberg Equilibrium, what is the predicted frequency of individuals who are carriers (that is, 𝐴𝑎) for the albinism allele?