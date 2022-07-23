Skip to main content
Human activities are causing the fragmentation of the Brazilian Atlantic rain forest. One result is that toucans have become extinct or nearly extinct in some of the forest fragments. Does the absence of toucans affect the forest?
Toucans disperse seeds of key forest species such as juçara palms by eating the fruit and defecating the seeds in new locations, sometimes more than a kilometer away. If there are no toucans, is the genetic diversity of palms likely to increase or decrease within forest fragments? Why?
a. Increase (due to increased genetic drift)
b. Decrease (due to decreased gene flow)
c. Decrease (due to decreased mutation rate)
d. Decrease (due to decreased natural selection)

1
Understand the role of toucans in the ecosystem: Toucans are seed dispersers for key forest species like juçara palms. By eating the fruit and defecating the seeds in new locations, they contribute to gene flow by spreading genetic material across different areas of the forest.
Analyze the impact of toucan absence: Without toucans, seeds are less likely to be dispersed over long distances. This means that juçara palms will primarily reproduce within localized areas, leading to reduced mixing of genetic material between different forest fragments.
Relate this to genetic diversity: Gene flow is a critical factor in maintaining genetic diversity. When seeds are not dispersed over long distances, isolated populations of palms may experience inbreeding, which reduces genetic diversity over time.
Evaluate the options: a) Increased genetic drift would not increase genetic diversity; instead, it would reduce it in small, isolated populations. b) Decreased gene flow is the most likely cause of reduced genetic diversity in this scenario. c) Mutation rates are not directly affected by the absence of toucans. d) Natural selection is not directly reduced by the absence of toucans, but the lack of gene flow is the primary issue.
Conclude that the correct answer is b: The genetic diversity of palms is likely to decrease due to decreased gene flow caused by the absence of toucans.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Seed Dispersal

Seed dispersal is the process by which seeds are spread away from the parent plant to new locations, which is crucial for plant reproduction and colonization. Toucans play a significant role in this process by consuming fruits and excreting seeds in different areas, facilitating the growth of new plants and maintaining genetic diversity within populations.
Genetic Diversity

Genetic diversity refers to the variety of genes within a species, which is essential for its adaptability and resilience to environmental changes. A higher genetic diversity allows populations to better withstand diseases and changing conditions, while a decrease in genetic diversity can lead to inbreeding and reduced survival rates.
Gene Flow

Gene flow is the transfer of genetic material between populations, which can occur through mechanisms like seed dispersal. When toucans disperse seeds, they promote gene flow among palm populations, enhancing genetic diversity. In their absence, reduced gene flow can lead to isolated populations, increasing the likelihood of genetic drift and decreasing overall genetic diversity.
