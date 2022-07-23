Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Evolutionary Processes
Chapter 23, Problem 9

Draw a small concept map showing how selection, genetic drift, gene flow, and mutation relate to genetic variation.

Step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by drawing a circle in the center of your paper and label it 'Genetic Variation'. This will be the main concept that all other concepts connect to.
Step 2: Draw four lines radiating out from the 'Genetic Variation' circle. At the end of each line, draw a circle and label them 'Selection', 'Genetic Drift', 'Gene Flow', and 'Mutation'. These are the four factors that contribute to genetic variation.
Step 3: Connect 'Selection' to 'Genetic Variation' with a line. Write on the line 'Natural selection can increase or decrease genetic variation in a population by favoring certain alleles over others'.
Step 4: Connect 'Genetic Drift' to 'Genetic Variation' with a line. Write on the line 'Genetic drift can cause random changes in allele frequencies, leading to genetic variation'.
Step 5: Connect 'Gene Flow' and 'Mutation' to 'Genetic Variation' with lines. Write on the 'Gene Flow' line 'Gene flow introduces new alleles into a population, increasing genetic variation'. Write on the 'Mutation' line 'Mutation creates new alleles, contributing to genetic variation'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Selection

Natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more common in a population due to their advantageous effects on survival and reproduction. Organisms with favorable traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, leading to an increase in those traits in subsequent generations. This mechanism plays a crucial role in shaping genetic variation by favoring alleles that enhance fitness.
Genetic Drift

Genetic drift refers to random changes in allele frequencies within a population, particularly in small populations. These changes can lead to the loss of genetic variation over time, as certain alleles may become fixed or lost purely by chance. Genetic drift can significantly impact the evolutionary trajectory of a population, especially when combined with other mechanisms like selection.
Gene Flow

Gene flow, or gene migration, is the transfer of genetic material between populations through the movement of individuals or their gametes. This process can introduce new alleles into a population, increasing genetic variation and potentially altering allele frequencies. Gene flow acts as a counterbalance to the effects of genetic drift and selection, promoting genetic diversity within and between populations.
