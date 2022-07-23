Skip to main content
Chapter 23, Problem 10

In humans, albinism is caused by loss-of-function mutations in genes involved in the synthesis of melanin, the dark pigment in skin. Only people homozygous for a loss-of-function allele (genotype 𝑎𝑎) have albinism. In one study of an American population, individuals with albinism were present at a frequency of about 1 in 10,000 (or 0.0001). Assuming that genotypes are in Hardy–Weinberg Equilibrium, what is the predicted frequency of individuals who are carriers (that is, 𝐴𝑎) for the albinism allele?

1
Identify the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa) in the population, which is given as 0.0001.
Use the Hardy-Weinberg principle, which states that the frequency of the alleles in the population can be represented as p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele (A) and q is the frequency of the recessive allele (a).
Calculate the frequency of the recessive allele (q) by taking the square root of the frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (q^2). Thus, q = sqrt(0.0001).
Determine the frequency of the dominant allele (p) using the relationship p + q = 1.
Calculate the frequency of the heterozygous genotype (Aa) using the formula 2pq.

Albinism and Genetic Mutations

Albinism is a genetic condition caused by mutations in genes responsible for melanin production, leading to a lack of pigment in skin, hair, and eyes. These mutations are typically loss-of-function, meaning they disrupt the normal function of the gene, resulting in the absence of melanin. Individuals with albinism are homozygous for the recessive allele (aa), while carriers possess one normal allele and one mutated allele (Aa).
Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium

The Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium is a principle in population genetics that describes the genetic variation in a population under certain ideal conditions. It states that allele and genotype frequencies will remain constant from generation to generation in the absence of evolutionary influences. This model assumes no mutation, migration, selection, or genetic drift, allowing for the calculation of expected frequencies of genotypes based on allele frequencies.
Carrier Frequency Calculation

To find the frequency of carriers (Aa) in a population under Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium, we use the allele frequencies derived from the observed frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa). If the frequency of aa is 0.0001, the frequency of the recessive allele (q) is the square root of this value. The frequency of carriers (Aa) can then be calculated using the formula 2pq, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele and q is the frequency of the recessive allele.
