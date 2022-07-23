Carrier Frequency Calculation

To find the frequency of carriers (Aa) in a population under Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium, we use the allele frequencies derived from the observed frequency of the homozygous recessive genotype (aa). If the frequency of aa is 0.0001, the frequency of the recessive allele (q) is the square root of this value. The frequency of carriers (Aa) can then be calculated using the formula 2pq, where p is the frequency of the dominant allele and q is the frequency of the recessive allele.