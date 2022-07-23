In what sense is the Hardy–Weinberg principle a null hypothesis?
Why is genetic drift aptly named? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It causes allele frequencies to drift up or down randomly.
T/F It occurs when alleles from one population drift into another.
T/F It occurs when mutations drift into a genome.
Why isn't inbreeding considered an evolutionary process?
a. It does not change genotype frequencies.
b. It does not change allele frequencies.
c. It does not occur often enough to be important in evolution.
d. It does not violate the assumptions of the Hardy–Weinberg principle.
True or false? Gene flow can either increase or decrease the average fitness of a population. Explain.
In a population of 2500, how many babies would you expect to have cystic fibrosis, a homozygous recessive condition, if the frequency of the dominant allele is 0.9 and the population is at Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium?
a. 0.9 × 2500 = 2250
b. 2 × 0.9 × 0.1 × 2500 = 450
c. 0.9 × 0.1 × 2500 = 225
d. 0.1 x 0.1 x 2500 = 25
In the 1700s and 1800s, royalty in Europe often married their close relatives; furthermore, recessive genetic diseases such as hemophilia showed up much more often among royals than in the general population. Explain the likely connection.