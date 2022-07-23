Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Evolutionary Processes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 23, Problem 4

True or false? Gene flow can either increase or decrease the average fitness of a population. Explain.

1
True. Gene flow refers to the transfer of genetic material (alleles) between populations of the same species. It can occur through various means such as migration of individuals or gametes (e.g., pollen).
Gene flow can increase the average fitness of a population by introducing new alleles that may confer advantageous traits, which can help the population adapt to environmental changes or resist diseases.
Conversely, gene flow can decrease the average fitness of a population if the incoming alleles are maladaptive in the new environment, leading to a reduction in survival or reproduction rates of the population.
The overall effect of gene flow on fitness depends on the context, such as the specific traits of the incoming alleles and the environmental conditions of the population receiving these alleles.
Therefore, gene flow is a critical mechanism in evolution and biodiversity, influencing the genetic diversity and adaptability of populations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Flow

Gene flow refers to the transfer of genetic material between populations through migration of individuals or gametes. This process can introduce new alleles into a population, potentially altering its genetic diversity. It plays a crucial role in evolution by affecting the genetic structure of populations and can influence traits that contribute to fitness.
Average Fitness

Average fitness is a measure of how well a population can survive and reproduce in its environment. It is determined by the reproductive success of individuals and the traits they possess. Changes in average fitness can result from various factors, including natural selection, genetic drift, and gene flow, which can either enhance or diminish the population's adaptability.
Impact of Gene Flow on Fitness

Gene flow can have varying effects on the average fitness of a population. It can increase fitness by introducing beneficial alleles that enhance survival and reproduction. Conversely, it may decrease fitness if maladaptive traits are introduced, leading to a dilution of local adaptations. Thus, the overall impact of gene flow on fitness is context-dependent, influenced by the specific traits involved and the environmental conditions.
