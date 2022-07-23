Why isn't inbreeding considered an evolutionary process?

Textbook Question
In what sense is the Hardy–Weinberg principle a null hypothesis?
1104
views
In what sense is the Hardy–Weinberg principle a null hypothesis?
Why is genetic drift aptly named? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F It causes allele frequencies to drift up or down randomly.
T/F It occurs when alleles from one population drift into another.
T/F It occurs when mutations drift into a genome.
True or false? Gene flow can either increase or decrease the average fitness of a population. Explain.
In a population of 2500, how many babies would you expect to have cystic fibrosis, a homozygous recessive condition, if the frequency of the dominant allele is 0.9 and the population is at Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium?
a. 0.9 × 2500 = 2250
b. 2 × 0.9 × 0.1 × 2500 = 450
c. 0.9 × 0.1 × 2500 = 225
d. 0.1 x 0.1 x 2500 = 25