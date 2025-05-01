Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Phylogenies and the History of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 25, Problem 7

Describe one similarity between the End-Cretaceous Extinction and the Sixth Mass Extinction, and one difference.

1
Identify the common factor between the End-Cretaceous Extinction and the Sixth Mass Extinction: Both events are characterized by significant biodiversity loss, impacting numerous species across various ecosystems.
Examine the causes of the End-Cretaceous Extinction, which is widely believed to be triggered by a catastrophic asteroid impact that led to drastic environmental changes.
Explore the causes of the Sixth Mass Extinction, which is currently ongoing and primarily driven by human activities such as habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and overexploitation of species.
Highlight the similarity: Both extinctions demonstrate how abrupt changes in the environment can lead to massive losses in biodiversity.
Point out the difference: The primary cause of the End-Cretaceous Extinction was a natural event (asteroid impact), whereas the Sixth Mass Extinction is largely the result of anthropogenic (human-induced) factors.

End-Cretaceous Extinction

The End-Cretaceous Extinction, occurring around 66 million years ago, is one of the most significant mass extinctions in Earth's history, famously known for the demise of the dinosaurs. It is believed to have been caused by a combination of volcanic activity, climate change, and a catastrophic asteroid impact, leading to drastic environmental changes that wiped out approximately 75% of species.
Sixth Mass Extinction

The Sixth Mass Extinction refers to the ongoing extinction event primarily driven by human activities, such as habitat destruction, pollution, climate change, and overexploitation of species. Unlike previous mass extinctions, which occurred over geological timescales, the current extinction is happening at an accelerated rate, with estimates suggesting that species are disappearing 100 to 1,000 times faster than the natural background rate.
Comparative Analysis of Extinctions

When comparing mass extinctions, one can identify similarities such as the widespread loss of biodiversity and significant shifts in ecological dynamics. However, differences often arise in their causes and the timeframes over which they occur. For instance, the End-Cretaceous Extinction was a rapid event triggered by external factors, while the Sixth Mass Extinction is a gradual process largely influenced by anthropogenic factors.
