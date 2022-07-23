Critique the following statement: The absence of a trait cannot be used as a synapomorphy in phylogenetic analysis; only shared derived traits that are present in the clade can be used.
What important assumption does parsimony make when assessing which phylogenetic tree is most accurate? Why was parsimony misleading in the case of the astragalus during the evolution of artiodactyls?
Which of the following best characterizes an adaptive radiation?
a. Descendant species occupy a large geographic area.
b. A single lineage diversifies rapidly, and descendant species occupy many habitats and ecological roles.
c. Natural selection is particularly intense, because disruptive selection occurs.
d. Species recover after a mass extinction.
Which of the following is an example of homoplasy?
a. Hair in humans and fur in mice
b. Astragalus ankle bones in hippos and deer
c. Hox genes in humans and flies
d. Streamlined bodies in dolphins and ichthyosaurs
You can use a 'one-snip test' to identify monophyletic groups—meaning that if you 'cut' any branch on a tree, everything that 'falls off' is a monophyletic group. Why is this valid?
Use the fossil evidence shown in Figure 25.6 to determine whether flight evolved earlier in insects or in birds. Is flight an example of homology or convergent evolution? Explain.