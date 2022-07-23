Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Phylogenies and the History of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 25, Problem 8
Problem 8
Chapter 25, Problem 8

Use the fossil evidence shown in Figure 25.6 to determine whether flight evolved earlier in insects or in birds. Is flight an example of homology or convergent evolution? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the timeline in the image to identify the first appearance of flight in insects and birds. The timeline is divided into geological periods and epochs, with key evolutionary events marked.
Locate the 'First winged insects' event on the timeline. It appears in the Devonian period, which is approximately 419 to 359 million years ago.
Next, find the 'First bird-like reptile' event, which is marked in the Jurassic period, approximately 201 to 145 million years ago.
Compare the two events: 'First winged insects' in the Devonian period occurred earlier than 'First bird-like reptile' in the Jurassic period, indicating that flight evolved earlier in insects than in birds.
Discuss whether flight in insects and birds is an example of homology or convergent evolution. Homology refers to traits inherited from a common ancestor, while convergent evolution refers to similar traits evolving independently in different lineages. Since insects and birds do not share a common ancestor with flight capabilities, flight is an example of convergent evolution.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fossil Evidence

Fossil evidence refers to the preserved remains or traces of organisms from the past, which provide crucial insights into the evolutionary history of species. In the context of flight evolution, analyzing fossils can help determine the timeline and anatomical features associated with the development of flight in different groups, such as insects and birds.
Homology vs. Convergent Evolution

Homology refers to traits that are similar due to shared ancestry, while convergent evolution describes the independent evolution of similar traits in different lineages due to similar environmental pressures. Understanding whether flight in insects and birds is homologous or a result of convergent evolution is essential for interpreting their evolutionary paths and adaptations.
Evolution of Flight

The evolution of flight involves various adaptations that allow organisms to take to the air, including changes in body structure, muscle development, and wing formation. Insects and birds represent two distinct evolutionary pathways to flight, and examining their anatomical features and fossil records can reveal the timing and nature of these adaptations.
