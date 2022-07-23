Skip to main content
Ch. 25 - Phylogenies and the History of Life
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 25, Problem 14

The vast majority of animals that ever existed are now extinct, but Tereza Jezkova and John Wiens wondered which variables were most important in driving the diversification of species that exist today. Why are there so many species in some phyla, such as Cnidaria (see photo), but so few in others, such as Ctenophora? A sample of Jekova and Wiens' results is shown here. The R2 value represents the strength of the correlation (where 0.00 is lowest and 1.00 is highest). The P value represents the statistical significance. Which five traits look most important?

1
Identify the traits with the highest R^2 values, as these indicate the strongest correlations.
Check the P values for these traits to ensure they are statistically significant (P < 0.05).
Photoreceptors/eyes have an R^2 of 0.38 and a P value < 0.001, indicating a strong and significant correlation.
Terrestrial lifestyle has an R^2 of 0.27 and a P value of 0.005, indicating a strong and significant correlation.
Parasitic lifestyle has an R^2 of 0.26 and a P value of 0.005, indicating a strong and significant correlation.
Separate sexes have an R^2 of 0.17 and a P value of 0.027, indicating a significant correlation.
Skeleton has an R^2 of 0.14 and a P value of 0.047, indicating a significant correlation.

Species Diversification

Species diversification refers to the process by which new species arise and existing species evolve over time. Factors influencing diversification include environmental changes, ecological niches, and evolutionary adaptations. Understanding why certain groups, like Cnidaria, have more species than others, such as Ctenophora, requires analyzing these factors and their interactions.
Statistical Significance (P-value)

The P-value is a statistical measure that helps determine the significance of results in hypothesis testing. A low P-value (typically < 0.05) indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed traits are likely to be important in species diversification. In the context of the study, traits with low P-values are more likely to be significant contributors to the differences in species richness.
Correlation Coefficient (R²)

The R² value, or coefficient of determination, quantifies the strength of the relationship between two variables, ranging from 0 to 1. A higher R² value indicates a stronger correlation, suggesting that the presence of certain traits is closely linked to species diversification. In the study, traits with higher R² values are more likely to be influential in explaining the variation in species numbers across different phyla.
