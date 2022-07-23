Skip to main content
Chapter 28, Problem 9

Angiosperms such as grasses, oaks, and maples are wind pollinated. The ancestors of these subgroups were probably pollinated by insects, however. As an adaptive advantage, why might a species 'revert' to wind pollination? (Hint: Think about the costs and benefits of being pollinated by insects versus wind.) Why is it logical to observe that wind-pollinated species usually grow in dense stands containing many individuals of the same species? Why is it logical to observe that in wind-pollinated deciduous trees, flowers form very early in spring—before leaves form?

1
Consider the costs and benefits of insect versus wind pollination. Insect pollination often requires plants to produce nectar and large, colorful flowers to attract insects, which can be energetically costly. Wind pollination eliminates the need for these attractants and can be more energy-efficient.
Analyze why wind pollination might be advantageous in certain environments. In areas where insect populations are low or unpredictable, relying on insects for pollination can be risky. Wind pollination can provide a more reliable method for fertilization in such conditions.
Reflect on the advantage of wind-pollinated species growing in dense stands. When plants are close together, the chances of pollen being successfully transferred between individuals via wind increases, enhancing reproductive success.
Examine the timing of flower development in wind-pollinated deciduous trees. By producing flowers before leaves, trees minimize the obstruction for pollen dispersal by wind. Leaves can create a barrier that disrupts wind flow and pollen travel, so early flowering increases pollination efficiency.
Understand the evolutionary implications. The shift from insect to wind pollination might represent an adaptive response to changing environmental conditions or ecological niches. This shift allows species to maximize their reproductive success under different circumstances.

Pollination Strategies

Pollination strategies refer to the methods by which plants transfer pollen to fertilize their ovules. Insects, such as bees, are effective pollinators due to their ability to carry pollen from flower to flower, promoting genetic diversity. However, wind pollination, while less targeted, can be advantageous in certain environments, allowing plants to reproduce without reliance on animal behavior, which can be unpredictable.
Cost-Benefit Analysis of Pollination

The cost-benefit analysis of pollination involves evaluating the trade-offs between different pollination methods. Insect pollination can be costly due to the need for attracting and maintaining pollinator populations, while wind pollination reduces these costs but may result in lower fertilization success rates. A species might revert to wind pollination if the benefits, such as reduced dependency on pollinators and increased reproductive output in dense populations, outweigh the costs.
Flowering Phenology

Flowering phenology refers to the timing of flowering events in relation to environmental conditions. Wind-pollinated species often flower early in spring before leaves emerge to maximize pollen dispersal and minimize competition for resources. This strategy ensures that pollen is available when conditions are optimal for fertilization, enhancing reproductive success in dense stands where pollen can easily travel between individuals.
