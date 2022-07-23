Skip to main content
Ch. 28 - Green Algae and Land Plants
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 28 - Green Algae and Land PlantsProblem 10
Chapter 28, Problem 10

You have been hired as a field assistant for a researcher interested in the evolution of flower characteristics in orchids. Design an experiment to determine whether color, size, shape, scent, or amount of nectar is the most important factor in attracting pollinators to a particular species. Assume that you can change any flower's color with a dye and that you can remove petals or nectar stores, add particular scents, add nectar by injection, or switch parts among species by cutting and gluing.

Step 1: Start by identifying a specific species of orchid to study. This will be your control group, which will remain unaltered throughout the experiment.
Step 2: Create five experimental groups from the same species of orchid. Each group will have one characteristic altered: color, size, shape, scent, or amount of nectar. For example, you can dye the flowers of one group, remove petals or nectar stores from another, add particular scents to another, inject nectar into another, or switch parts among species by cutting and gluing for the last group.
Step 3: Place the control group and the experimental groups in the same environment, ensuring that all other conditions are kept constant. This includes factors such as light, temperature, and humidity.
Step 4: Observe and record the number and type of pollinators that visit each group of orchids over a set period of time. This will provide data on which characteristics attract the most pollinators.
Step 5: Analyze the data to determine which characteristic had the greatest impact on attracting pollinators. The group with the highest number of pollinators would indicate the most important factor.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pollination Ecology

Pollination ecology studies the interactions between flowering plants and their pollinators, focusing on how various traits of flowers influence pollinator behavior. Understanding these interactions is crucial for designing experiments that assess which flower characteristics—such as color, size, or scent—are most effective in attracting specific pollinators.
Experimental Design

Experimental design involves planning how to conduct an experiment to test a hypothesis effectively. This includes selecting variables to manipulate (independent variables), measuring responses (dependent variables), and controlling for confounding factors. A well-structured experiment will allow for clear conclusions about which flower traits are most influential in attracting pollinators.
Trait Variation and Adaptation

Trait variation refers to the differences in characteristics among individuals of a species, which can arise from genetic diversity and environmental influences. In the context of evolution, understanding how these traits adapt to attract pollinators is essential, as it provides insight into the evolutionary pressures that shape flower characteristics over time.
