Ch. 29 - Fungi
Propose an experiment to test whether Pilobolus shoots its sporangia preferentially toward light. Hypothesize why such a preference might be advantageous.

Step 1: Formulate a hypothesis. Hypothesize that Pilobolus fungi shoot their sporangia towards light sources because it increases the chances of the spores landing in environments favorable for growth, where light is available for photosynthesis by nearby plants, which could enhance the nutrient richness of the soil.
Step 2: Design the experiment. Use multiple Petri dishes with Pilobolus cultures and place them in a controlled environment. Set up different light conditions for each group of dishes: one with light coming from only one direction, another with light uniformly distributed, and a third with no light.
Step 3: Implement the experiment. Allow the fungi to grow under these conditions for several days. Ensure that all other environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and nutrient availability are kept constant across all groups.
Step 4: Observe and record data. Monitor the direction in which the sporangia are shot in each setup. Record the number of sporangia that are shot towards the light source versus those that are not, and compare these numbers across the different lighting conditions.
Step 5: Analyze the results and draw conclusions. Compare the data from the different light conditions to determine if there is a significant preference for shooting sporangia towards light sources. Evaluate whether the initial hypothesis is supported by the data and discuss potential reasons for the observed behavior, considering the ecological advantages of spore dispersal towards light.

Phototropism

Phototropism is the growth response of organisms to light direction, where plants and fungi orient their growth towards light sources. This phenomenon is crucial for maximizing photosynthesis in plants, but in fungi like Pilobolus, it may enhance spore dispersal efficiency. Understanding phototropism helps explain how organisms adapt to their environments for survival and reproduction.
Sporangia and Spore Dispersal

Sporangia are specialized structures in fungi and plants that produce and release spores for reproduction. In Pilobolus, the sporangium is propelled towards light, which may increase the likelihood of spores landing in favorable environments for germination. This mechanism of spore dispersal is vital for the propagation and survival of the species.
Natural Selection and Adaptation

Natural selection is the process by which organisms better adapted to their environment tend to survive and produce more offspring. An advantage of Pilobolus shooting its sporangia towards light could be that it increases the chances of spores reaching nutrient-rich substrates, enhancing survival rates. This adaptive behavior illustrates how evolutionary pressures shape the traits of organisms over time.
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Would you describe the association between Pilobolus and cows as a symbiotic relationship? Explain your answer.

Textbook Question

Explain the process of extracellular digestion that occurs during the growth of Pilobolus mycelia through dung.

Textbook Question

Using high-speed video, researchers have measured several variables associated with sporangium discharge in various spore-shooting fungi. Based on the data in the table shown here, how do the launch speed and acceleration of Pilobolus compare with those of the other fungi?

How does launch speed for each species compare with the top speed of 44 km/h reached by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt during his 2009 world-record-setting 100-m race?

