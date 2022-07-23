Skip to main content
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.
Would you describe the association between Pilobolus and cows as a symbiotic relationship? Explain your answer.

Begin by defining what a symbiotic relationship is. In biology, symbiosis refers to a close and long-term biological interaction between two different biological organisms. This can be mutualistic, commensalistic, or parasitic.
Identify the organisms involved in the association. In this case, the organisms are Pilobolus, a type of fungus, and cows.
Examine the nature of the interaction between Pilobolus and cows. Pilobolus grows on cow dung, which provides a nutrient-rich environment for the fungus to thrive. The fungus benefits from the cow dung as a substrate for growth.
Consider whether the cows benefit, are harmed, or are unaffected by the presence of Pilobolus. Typically, cows are not directly affected by the fungus growing on their dung, indicating a commensal relationship where Pilobolus benefits without affecting the cows.
Conclude whether the relationship fits the definition of symbiosis. Since Pilobolus benefits from the cow dung without affecting the cows, this can be described as a commensal symbiotic relationship.

Symbiotic Relationships

Symbiotic relationships are interactions between two different organisms living in close physical proximity, often to the benefit of one or both parties. These relationships can be mutualistic, commensalistic, or parasitic, depending on whether both, one, or neither organism benefits. Understanding these categories is crucial to determining the nature of the interaction between Pilobolus and cows.
Pilobolus Fungus

Pilobolus is a genus of fungi known for its unique spore dispersal mechanism. It grows on herbivore dung, such as that of cows, and uses a specialized structure to launch its spores towards vegetation, which are then ingested by herbivores, completing its life cycle. This relationship with cows is essential for its reproduction and dispersal.
Commensalism

Commensalism is a type of symbiotic relationship where one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed. In the context of Pilobolus and cows, Pilobolus benefits from the cow's dung as a growth medium, while the cow is largely unaffected by the presence of the fungus, illustrating a commensal relationship.
