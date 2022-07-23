Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 29 - Fungi
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 29 - FungiProblem 14
Chapter 29, Problem 14

Explain the process of extracellular digestion that occurs during the growth of Pilobolus mycelia through dung.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Extracellular digestion in Pilobolus begins when the mycelia secrete digestive enzymes onto the surface of the dung. These enzymes break down complex organic materials into simpler molecules outside the fungal cells.
The enzymes involved in this process include cellulases, proteases, and lipases, which target cellulose, proteins, and lipids respectively. This breakdown is crucial for converting the dung's nutrients into forms that the fungus can absorb.
Once the complex molecules are broken down into simpler compounds like sugars, amino acids, and fatty acids, these smaller molecules are absorbed by the fungal hyphae through their cell walls.
The absorption of nutrients allows Pilobolus to grow and extend its mycelia throughout the dung, utilizing the available resources for energy and growth.
This process of extracellular digestion and nutrient absorption is essential for the survival and reproduction of Pilobolus, enabling it to thrive in its unique ecological niche.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Extracellular Digestion

Extracellular digestion is a process where organisms secrete enzymes into their environment to break down complex molecules into simpler ones that can be absorbed. In fungi like Pilobolus, this involves releasing enzymes onto the substrate, such as dung, to decompose organic material externally before absorbing the nutrients.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:11
Digestion and Digestive Tracts

Fungal Mycelium

Mycelium is the vegetative part of a fungus, consisting of a network of fine white filaments called hyphae. In Pilobolus, the mycelium grows through the substrate, such as dung, and plays a crucial role in nutrient absorption after extracellular digestion has broken down the organic matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:57
Fungi - 2

Role of Enzymes in Fungi

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions. In fungi, enzymes like cellulases and proteases are secreted to break down cellulose and proteins in the substrate. This enzymatic activity is essential for the digestion process, allowing fungi to access nutrients necessary for growth and reproduction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:57
Fungi - 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the 'squirt gun' fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Pilobolus is a zygomycete, and the sporangia just described produce asexual spores. In contrast, which of the following best describes what happens during the sexual phase of its life cycle?

a. It produces eight ascospores in each ascus.

b. It produces basidiospores that grow into mushrooms.

c. It produces motile sperm and eggs.

d. Hyphae from two compatible mating types fuse and form a zygosporangium.

955
views
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Both asexual sporangia (shown in the photo) and zygosporangia can be found in cow dung. Make a simplified drawing that illustrates the events of plasmogamy, karyogamy, and meiosis that occur during sexual reproduction in Pilobolus. Be sure to indicate and label the zygosporangium.

695
views
Textbook Question

Some fungi have elaborate mechanisms for dispersing spores. For example, the “squirt gun” fungus Pilobolus, which grows in cow dung, forcibly shoots off tiny black sporangia filled with spores. Any sporangia that are flung onto fresh grass are likely to be eaten by a grazing cow, passed through its digestive system unharmed, and deposited in a new batch of dung. The spores carried within the sporangia are perfectly positioned to grow into a new mycelium.

Would you describe the association between Pilobolus and cows as a symbiotic relationship? Explain your answer.

687
views
Textbook Question

Using high-speed video, researchers have measured several variables associated with sporangium discharge in various spore-shooting fungi. Based on the data in the table shown here, how do the launch speed and acceleration of Pilobolus compare with those of the other fungi?

How does launch speed for each species compare with the top speed of 44 km/h reached by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt during his 2009 world-record-setting 100-m race?

768
views
Textbook Question

Propose an experiment to test whether Pilobolus shoots its sporangia preferentially toward light. Hypothesize why such a preference might be advantageous.

752
views