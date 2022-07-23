Skip to main content
Chapter 29, Problem 15

Using high-speed video, researchers have measured several variables associated with sporangium discharge in various spore-shooting fungi. Based on the data in the table shown here, how do the launch speed and acceleration of Pilobolus compare with those of the other fungi?
How does launch speed for each species compare with the top speed of 44 km/h reached by Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt during his 2009 world-record-setting 100-m race?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the table to identify the launch speed and acceleration values for each fungus species: Ascobolus immersus, Podospora anserina, and Pilobolus kleinii.
Compare the launch speed of Pilobolus kleinii (9 m/s) with Ascobolus immersus (14 m/s) and Podospora anserina (21 m/s) to determine how Pilobolus kleinii's launch speed ranks among the three species.
Compare the acceleration of Pilobolus kleinii (210,000 m/s²) with Ascobolus immersus (1,800,000 m/s²) and Podospora anserina (1,500,000 m/s²) to assess how Pilobolus kleinii's acceleration compares to the other fungi.
Convert Usain Bolt's top speed from km/h to m/s for comparison: 44 km/h is equivalent to approximately 12.22 m/s. Compare this speed with the launch speeds of each fungus species.
Summarize the comparisons: Pilobolus kleinii has the lowest launch speed and acceleration among the fungi, and none of the fungi reach the top speed of Usain Bolt, with Podospora anserina having the closest launch speed to Bolt's top speed.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Launch Speed

Launch speed refers to the initial velocity at which an object is propelled into the air. In the context of spore-shooting fungi, it indicates how quickly the spores are ejected from the sporangium. This speed is crucial for understanding the dispersal efficiency of the spores, as higher speeds can lead to greater distances traveled.
Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity of an object over time. In the case of fungi, it measures how quickly the sporangium can increase its launch speed during spore discharge. High acceleration values suggest that the fungi can rapidly achieve their launch speeds, which may enhance their ability to disperse spores effectively.
Comparison to Human Speed

Comparing the launch speeds of fungi to the top speed of Usain Bolt provides a context for understanding the relative performance of these organisms. Bolt's record speed of 44 km/h (approximately 12.2 m/s) serves as a benchmark, allowing for an evaluation of how the fungi's launch speeds measure up against a world-class human athlete, highlighting the remarkable adaptations of these fungi.
